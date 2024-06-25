Progress Software Corp (PRGS) has reported an increase in earnings for its second quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations.The company’s net income rose to $16.19 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $12.09 million, or $0.27 per share, in the same quarter last year.On an adjusted basis, Progress Software Corp posted earnings of $47.90 million, or $1.09 per share, for the period. This exceeded the average estimate of $0.95 per share, based on data from Thomson Reuters. Typically, analysts’ estimates do not include special items.Revenue for the quarter experienced a slight decline of 2.3%, falling to $175.08 million from $179.23 million in the previous year.Key Q2 financial metrics (GAAP) include:- Earnings: $16.19 million, up from $12.09 million last year.- EPS: $0.37, compared to $0.27 last year.- Revenue: $175.08 million, down from $179.23 million last year.### Guidance:- Full-year EPS: $4.70 – $4.80- Full-year revenue: $725 – $735 millionThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com