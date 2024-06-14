Progressive Corp. (PGR) announced its financial results for May on Friday, revealing a net income of $235.7 million, or $0.40 per share.The company reported total revenues of $6.33 billion for the month. It recorded $5.98 billion in net premiums written and $5.86 billion in net premiums earned.For the year-to-date period, Progressive achieved a net income of $2.99 million, or $5.06 per share.The firm’s total revenues for this period were $29.22 billion, with net premiums written amounting to $31.12 billion and net premiums earned totaling $27.58 billion.Progressive Corp. is scheduled to release its June results on July 16.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com