On Friday, Protara Therapeutics Inc. shared positive results from a three-month evaluation of patients with carcinoma in situ, undergoing treatment with the corporation's experimental therapy, TARA-002. This announcement led to a 20% surge in the company's share price in the pre-market trading.The company's ongoing clinical trials primarily focus on non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients who are at high risk. This includes patients who are Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) unresponsive, BCG-experienced, and BCG-naïve.TARA-002 demonstrated an impressive 43 percent complete response rate at the three-month mark in BCG-Unresponsive/Experienced patients. Furthermore, it achieved a 63 percent complete response rate in patients with only carcinoma in situ within the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer program.In addition to these impressive results, TARA-002 exhibited a strong safety aspect without any severe treatment-related adverse effects.Protara Therapeutics is set to publish initial data from the six-month patient evaluation in the ADVANCED-2 trial of TARA-002 in the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. This release is scheduled for the second half of 2024.In the pre-market trading activities on the Nasdaq, the company's shares rose by 20.89%, amounting to $4.86 per share.