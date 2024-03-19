PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (PTCT) shares are seeing a more than 5 percent increase following the company’s announcement of several important regulatory updates.The corporation has conveyed that it has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Upstaza to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has also re-submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for Translarna, a treatment for nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy.PTC further stated that the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for sepiapterin, which treats Phenylketonuria (PKU), is still set to be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by month’s end, adhering to the planned schedule.At the present time, PTC’s stock has risen by 5.10 percent, increasing to $30.49 from the previous closing price of $29.01 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com