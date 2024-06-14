The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) approved the application from Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), the Texas utility subsidiary of PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM), to recover over $205 million in net distribution infrastructure investments. This decision ensures the reliable service of customers’ power needs since the company’s last filing.In April 2024, TNMP submitted the Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) application, seeking approval for a $15.7 million annual rate increase. The PUCT approved this request, effective July 28, 2024.These investment recoveries, in conjunction with semi-annual filings for Transmission Cost of Service, support TNMP’s robust investment plan aimed at ensuring reliable growth across its service areas.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com