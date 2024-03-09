Pulse Biosciences Inc. has recently reported that it has received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its innovative CellFX nsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System. This system has been approved for use in the ablation of soft tissue during both percutaneous and intraoperative surgical procedures.The CellFX nsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System includes a percutaneous needle electrode, which is specifically designed to pair with the company’s own CellFX nsPFA Console.This groundbreaking electrode has been manufactured in a way that really makes the most out of nsPFA energy points. This electrode’s capabilities allow for accurate, nonthermal removal of cellular tissue. It achieves this without inflicting any damage to noncellular constructs or inciting thermal necrosis. The medical uses for this percutaneous electrode are being earmarked for non-cardiac procedures.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com