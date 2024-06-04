PVH Corp. (PVH) announced its first-quarter earnings, which surpassed both last year’s figures and Wall Street expectations.The company reported a net income of $151.4 million, or $2.59 per share, compared to $136 million, or $2.14 per share, in the same quarter the previous year.Excluding special items, PVH Corp. achieved adjusted earnings of $142.9 million, or $2.45 per share, for the period.Analysts, as aggregated by Thomson Reuters, had anticipated an average earnings per share of $2.16. Analysts’ projections typically exclude special items.However, the company’s quarterly revenue declined by 9.8% to $1.85 billion, down from $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year.PVH Corp. Earnings Summary (GAAP):- Earnings (Q1): $151.4 million, compared to $136 million last year.- EPS (Q1): $2.59, compared to $2.14 last year.- Revenue (Q1): $1.85 billion, compared to $2.05 billion last year.**Guidance**: The company has forecasted its full-year EPS to be in the range of $11.00 to $11.25.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com