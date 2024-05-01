Qantas Airways is currently investigating a technical error reported within its application on Wednesday morning. According to reports from passengers, this anomaly allowed users to unintentionally view the boarding passes and confidential information of other travelers. In a press release, the Australian airline acknowledged this issue.Qantas is promptly working on rectifying the error and extends its heartfelt apologies to the customers affected by this situation. The airline is considering the possibility that recent changes to their system might have triggered this problem.In response, Qantas advises its customers to sign out and then re-enter their Qantas Frequent Flyer account on the app. The airline has committed to sharing additional information as soon as it becomes available.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com