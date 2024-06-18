In the latest economic update from Qatar, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a slight increase, rising to 0.44% in May 2024 from the previous month’s figure of 0.42%. The data, updated on June 18, 2024, reflects a Month-over-Month comparison, highlighting incremental inflationary trends in the region.The CPI had previously held steady at 0.42% in April 2024, indicating a marginal but notable growth in consumer prices over the subsequent period. This percentage encapsulates the overall escalation in costs of goods and services, signifying the economic forces at play influencing consumer expenditures.As Qatar continues to navigate its post-pandemic economic landscape, the adjusted CPI readings offer insightful projections on the nation’s financial health and the cost of living trajectory for its residents.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com