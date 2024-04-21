According to recent data released on April 21, 2024, Qatar’s M2 Money Supply for the month of March 2024 decreased to 5.4%, down from the previous indicator of 6.5% in February 2024. The M2 Money Supply indicator measures the total amount of money circulating in the economy, including cash, checking deposits, and savings deposits.This change, which represents a year-over-year comparison, indicates a decrease in the amount of money available for spending and investment in Qatar’s economy compared to the same month a year ago. The decline in the M2 Money Supply can have various implications for the country’s economic growth, inflation rates, and overall financial stability. Economists will closely monitor future trends in the M2 Money Supply to assess the potential impact on Qatar’s economic performance in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com