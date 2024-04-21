In the latest data update for Qatar’s total credit, it has been reported that the indicator has decreased to 4.9% in March 2024. This marks a decline from the previous month’s figure of 5.8% in February 2024. The comparison provided is Year-over-Year, showing a comparison of the change for March 2024 to the same month a year ago.With this decrease in total credit, analysts and economists are closely monitoring the trend to assess its impact on the country’s economic outlook. The financial markets are likely to react to this development, with investors keeping a watchful eye on Qatar’s economic performance and the factors influencing the change in total credit.The data was last updated on 21st April 2024, providing stakeholders with the most recent insights into Qatar’s total credit scenario and its implications for the broader economy. As the situation continues to evolve, experts will be analyzing the data to understand the underlying factors contributing to the decrease and its potential implications for the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com