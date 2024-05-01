Quest Diagnostics, a diagnostics information services provider, and PathAI, an artificial intelligence technology provider for pathology, are joining forces to expedite the integration of digital and AI pathology breakthroughs. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency in diagnosing diseases, particularly cancer. Quest will secure select assets of PathAI Diagnostics, the branch of PathAI that delivers anatomic and digital pathology lab services.In addition, Quest will license PathAI’s AISight, a digital pathology image management system. This licensing will benefit Quest’s pathology labs and client sites throughout the United States. Moreover, Quest will be the favored provider for PathAI’s clinical lab services for biopharmaceuticals.For further health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com