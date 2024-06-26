On Wednesday, Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced its agreement to acquire key laboratory assets from Allina Health.“We are immensely proud of our Allina Health laboratory team and the excellent foundation they have built in lab services. Quest is the right partner to build on this strength, ensuring that both providers and patients continue to have access to innovative and high-quality laboratory services,” said Dominica Tallarico, Chief Operations Officer of Allina Health. “This transaction will also enable us to reinvest our non-profit resources to further support our mission of care well into the future.”According to the definitive agreement, Quest will provide its laboratory services to Allina Health clinic physicians and outreach providers in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.Quest Diagnostics and Allina Health anticipate completing the transaction in the third quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com