Here are the highlights of the earnings report for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):The company reported earnings of $0.11 million in the first quarter, a significant rebound from a loss of $1.23 million in the same period the previous year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also saw an improvement with $0.01 in the first quarter compared to $0.09 in the same time frame last year. However, once exceptional items are excluded, QuickLogic Corporation presents an adjusted earnings of $1.67 million, equivalent to $0.11 per share for this period. It’s worth noting that analysts had projected an EPS of $0.06.As for the revenue generation, there was an appreciable increase with $6.01 million in Q1 – significantly more than the $4.18 million turnover in the same period the year before.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com