Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (RAD.AX) has announced that it has secured a significant strategic investment from Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), amounting to a total of up to A$18 million.Lantheus has committed to an initial equity investment of A$7.5 million (approximately US$4.99 million), with the option to invest an additional A$7.5 million (approximately US$5 million) within the next six months under the same terms.In addition, Radiopharm has agreed to transfer two of its early-stage preclinical assets to Lantheus for A$3.0 million (approximately US$2.0 million), according to a separate transfer and development agreement.Radiopharm intends to utilize the net proceeds from Lantheus' investment for drug manufacturing, clinical trials, and general working capital.