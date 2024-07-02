Radius Recycling, Inc. (RDUS) reported a third-quarter loss from continuing operations amounting to $198.49 million, a significant contrast to the net income of $13.84 million recorded in the previous year. This translated to a loss per share from continuing operations of $6.97, compared to a profit of $0.48 per share last year. The company’s financial results were impacted by a goodwill impairment charge of $216 million, or $6.21 per share after taxes. When adjusted, the loss per share from continuing operations was $0.59, down from a profit of $0.67 in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had projected a loss per share of $0.66 for the quarter, typically excluding special items from their estimates.Revenue for the quarter fell to $673.92 million, down from $809.61 million the prior year. This figure was below the average analyst estimate of $693.9 million.The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, scheduled to be paid on August 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 22, 2024.In pre-market trading on Tuesday, shares of Radius Recycling are down 8%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com