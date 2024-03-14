The Singapore stock market has recently experienced an upward curve, gaining more than 20 points or 0.7% in the past two sessions. Currently, the Straits Times Index is slightly above the 3,160-point mark. However, it is projected that the market may remain steady on Thursday.The worldwide forecast exhibits a mixed and stagnant trend due to the absence of catalysts. Potential downturns in technology stocks are expected to be counterbalanced by advances in oil companies. European, U.S., and Asian markets showcased a similar pattern – mixed and minimally altered.On Wednesday, the Straits Times Index closed with a modest increase owing to gains from financials and mixed responses from properties and industrials. The index rose 19.25 points or 0.61% to settle at 3,160.72. Market activity was varied, with certain businesses such as DBS Group and Hongkong Land seeing an upward trend, while others like Emperador and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding experienced a decline.Wall Street exhibited a feeble lead as major averages showed mixed results on Wednesday. The Dow rose by 37.83 points or 0.1%, closing at 39,043.32, whereas the NASDAQ and S&P 500 fell by 0.54% and 0.19% respectively. The decrease in the NASDAQ is partially attributable to a slump in the tech sector, notably a 1.1% drop in Nvidia.The overall market activity remained relatively calm in anticipation of key reports expected in the following days. These include insights on producer prices, jobless claims, industrial production, and retail sales.Lastly, oil prices experienced a significant increase on Wednesday following an unexpected decline in U.S. crude inventories the previous week. Supply disruptions in Russia also contributed to the surge in oil prices. As a result, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April escalated by $2.16 or 2.8%, causing a barrel price to settle at $79.72.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com