Range Resources Corp. (RRC) has reported a profit for its first quarter that, while lower than last year's, surpassed Wall Street projections.The company's net income was $92.14 million, equivalent to $0.38 per share, in comparison to the $481.45 million, or $1.95 per share earned in last year's first quarter.When excluding certain items, Range Resources Corp.'s adjusted earnings were $166.92 million, or $0.69 per share for the period.On average, analysts had anticipated the company's earnings to be $0.57 per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. These estimates usually do not include special items.The revenue for the company declined 45.8% in the quarter, falling to $645.37 million from $1.19 billion in the same period last year.