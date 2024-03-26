Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., also known as RAVE, recently made public the recruitment of Jay Rooney to fill the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Before becoming a part of RAVE, Rooney accrued a vast range of experience in economic leadership, holding the position of CFO at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit from 2018 onwards. Prior to that, he held several financial leadership roles at Brinker International for approximately two decades.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com