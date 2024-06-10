Raytheon, a subsidiary of RTX Corp. (RTX), announced on Monday that it has been awarded a $677 million contract to continue producing AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the U.S. Navy.This marks the third exercised option from the March 2022 hardware, production, and sustainment contract, which has a total potential value of up to $3 billion over five years.Under this contract, the U.S. Navy will receive seven additional radars, raising the total number of radars procured to 38.The SPY-6 family represents the most rigorously tested and advanced radar technology currently in production. These radars will be installed on 65 U.S. Navy ships over the next decade, providing defense against air, surface, and ballistic threats.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com