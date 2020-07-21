Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / RBA Chief Says Unemployment Rate To Rise Further

RBA Chief Says Unemployment Rate To Rise Further

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Australia’s unemployment rate is set to rise further, even with the recovery underway, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday.

This is because many of the people who lost their jobs over recent times have been classified as not in the labor force and so are not counted as unemployed, he noted.

As the labour market continues to improve, many of these people will start looking for jobs, and thus be classified as rejoining the labor force. This will push up the measured unemployment rate, Lowe observed.

Although the labor market has turned the corner, the path ahead is expected to be bumpy and there are some major cross-currents in the labor market at the moment, he said.

“Looking forward, we should have confidence that the pandemic will pass, either because of scientific breakthroughs or we become better at managing the effects of the virus,” Lowe said.

“Until it does pass, our incomes will be temporarily lower and it makes sense to smooth this out through fiscal support,” he added.

The longer it lasts and the more uncertain things are, the harder it is to smooth out, Lowe added.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.