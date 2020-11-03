RBA Cuts Key Rate To Record Low; Expands QE

Australia’s central bank unveiled a package of monetary easing to support job creation and the recovery of the economy from the pandemic.

The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by the governor Philip Lowe decided to lower its key rate by 15 basis points to a record low of 0.10 percent.

The bank also decided to cut the target for the yield on the 3-year Australian Government bond to around 0.1 percent and to purchase A$100 billion government bonds of maturities of around 5 to 10 years over the next six months.

Further, the bank will reduce the interest rate on new drawings under the Term Funding Facility to 0.1 percent and cut the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances to zero.

The bank said today’s decision will assist the recovery by lowering financing costs for borrowers; contributing to a lower exchange rate than otherwise; and supporting asset prices and balance sheets.

