The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will publish the minutes from its monetary policy meeting held on March 19, marking a quiet day for economic events in the Asia-Pacific region.On March 19, the RBA maintained its benchmark interest rate at 4.35 percent for the third consecutive meeting. The policy board noted that both the economic outlook and the trajectory of interest rates are uncertain due to persistent high inflation, which is however, showing signs of stabilisation.Furthermore, key economic indicators due out tomorrow include the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March, released by Judo Bank, and the Melbourne Institute's inflation gauge. The manufacturing PMI stood at 47.8 in February, while the inflation rate was predicted at -0.1 percent month-on-month.In addition, South Korea will publish its consumer price data for March. Projections point towards a 0.3 percent month-on-month increase and a 3.1 percent year-on-year rise. This prediction follows a 0.5 percent monthly increase and a 3.1 percent annual escalation reported in February.