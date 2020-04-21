Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / RBA's Lowe Says Economy To Shrink About 10% In H1

RBA's Lowe Says Economy To Shrink About 10% In H1

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Reserve Bank of Australia’s Governor Philip Lowe on Tuesday said the economy is set to experience the biggest contraction in national output and income since the 1930s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lowe expects the national output to fall by around 10 percent over the first half of 2020, with most of this decline taking place in the June quarter.

The unemployment rate is likely to be around 10 percent by June, Lowe noted. However, the rate might be lower than this if businesses are able to retain their employees on lower hours.

Further, he cautioned that as the economic data roll in over coming months, they will present a very sobering picture of the state of the economy. There will be many reports of record declines in economic activity, the banker added.

“Whatever the timing of the recovery, when it does come, we should not be expecting that we will return quickly to business as usual,” said Lowe.

In March, the Reserve Bank had reduced the cash rate to a record low of 0.25 percent and targeted to bring the yield on three-year government bonds at around 0.25 percent. Also the bank introduced a three-year funding facility to help small and medium sized firms.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.