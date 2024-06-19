The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has reported a slight decline in offshore holdings for the month of May 2024. According to the latest data updated on 19 June 2024, offshore holdings have decreased to 57.80%, sliding down from the 58.50% recorded in April 2024.The drop, while modest, marks a shift in trends observed during prior months. The previous indicator showed a steady level, but the most recent figures depict a dwindling. Financial analysts are keeping a keen eye on these movements as they could signal broader financial and economic implications for New Zealand in the context of both national and international economic landscapes.The update reflects the RBNZ’s ongoing efforts to monitor and manage its economic metrics with precision. It remains to be seen how this subtle change in offshore holdings will impact future economic policies and financial markets in New Zealand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com