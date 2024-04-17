According to recent data released by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), offshore holdings saw a small uptick in March 2024. The indicator measuring offshore holdings increased slightly from 58.7% in February 2024 to 58.9% in March 2024. This change suggests a marginal shift in investor sentiment towards offshore assets.The data, updated on 17 April 2024, indicates that despite global economic uncertainty, investors are showing a slight preference for offshore holdings. The RBNZ’s monitoring of offshore investments provides important insights into the flow of capital and investor behavior in New Zealand, offering key indicators for the country’s economic health and financial stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com