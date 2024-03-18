In a recent development concerning the Offshore Holdings report by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), it was revealed that in February 2024, the indicator surged to 58.7%, up from its previous mark of 57.7% in January 2024. This increase indicates a growing share of offshore assets within the country’s financial portfolio.The data, which was updated on 18th March 2024, highlights the shifting trends in New Zealand’s offshore holdings and potentially signals a strategic diversification of investments on a global scale. The rise in the indicator could impact the country’s economic outlook and financial stability, influencing future investment decisions and policy measures by the RBNZ to manage these offshore assets effectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com