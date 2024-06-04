Realty Income Corporation (O) has revised its 2024 projections for Adjusted Funds from Operations, now estimating a range of $4.15 to $4.21 per share, up from its prior guidance of $4.13 to $4.21 per share. Additionally, the company anticipates its 2024 investment volume to reach approximately $3.0 billion, an increase from the previous forecast of $2.0 billion.Sumit Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income, commented, “These upward adjustments are a result of an improving investment landscape, particularly in Europe. Furthermore, we continue to experience stable operational performance across our high-quality, diversified global real estate portfolio. We believe our extensive size and scale provide us with a unique competitive advantage to capitalize on the current market conditions.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com