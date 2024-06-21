The Hong Kong stock market experienced another dip on Thursday, following a brief respite from a three-day decline that saw a loss of nearly 200 points, or 1.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index, currently hovering just above the 18,330-point mark, is anticipated to recover on Friday.The global outlook for Asian markets is mixed to positive, with profit-taking among technology stocks expected to limit significant gains. European markets posted gains, while U.S. markets showed mixed results, suggesting a balanced outcome for Asian markets.On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index saw modest losses, driven by declines in property and technology sectors, although financial shares provided some support. The index fell by 95.07 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 18,335.32, with intraday trading ranging between 18,274.20 and 18,520.37.Among notable stock movements, Alibaba Group dropped by 1.08 percent, Alibaba Health Info by 2.24 percent, and ANTA Sports by 3.16 percent. Conversely, China Life Insurance rose by 1.43 percent. Other significant declines included China Mengniu Dairy at 2.76 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical at 4.31 percent. CNOOC saw a substantial gain of 3.52 percent, while Country Garden and New World Development plunged by 4.02 percent and 3.47 percent, respectively. Xiaomi Corporation inched up by 0.22 percent, and Haier Smart Home remained unchanged.Wall Street delivered mixed signals, with the major indices opening higher but experiencing divergent closures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 299.90 points, or 0.77 percent, to close at 39,134.76. In contrast, the NASDAQ fell by 140.64 points, or 0.79 percent, to 17,721.59, and the S&P 500 decreased by 13.86 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,473.17.The initial surge on Wall Street was bolstered by continued strength in Nvidia (NVDA) shares. However, both the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 faced declines, likely driven by profit-taking after reaching new intraday highs, with the S&P 500 briefly surpassing the 5,500 mark for the first time.In economic news, the U.S. Labor Department reported a slight decrease in initial unemployment claims last week. Additionally, the Commerce Department noted a significant drop in new U.S. residential construction in May.Crude oil prices saw an uptick on Thursday, as U.S. crude inventories declined slightly more than anticipated. West Texas Intermediate Crude for July rose by $0.60 to $82.17 per barrel.Closer to home, Hong Kong will release consumer price data for May later today; in April, overall inflation decreased by 0.7 percent month-on-month but increased by 1.1 percent year-on-year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com