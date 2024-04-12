In the lead up to the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the Malaysian stock market saw its three-day winning streak end, resulting in a dip just shy of the 1,555-point plateau. Despite this break in the streak, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index is projected to rally again on Friday.This prediction of a cautiously optimistic global forecast for Asian markets took direction from the easing of Treasury yields. Although European markets showed a decline, U.S. markets mostly closed higher, and it’s anticipated the Asian markets will follow this upward trend.On Tuesday, the KLCI reported minor losses, thanks to mixed performances from the finance sector, plantation stocks, and telecommunications. Specifically, the index saw a 0.41 percent decrease, or 6.47 points, to end at 1,553.51 points.Notable performances included a 1.13 percent drop for Axiata and an upward shift of 0.24 percent for Celcomdigi. Other changes involved CIMB Group’s 1.05 percent decline, a 0.21 percent fall for Genting, and a 0.74 percent drop for Genting Malaysia. Meanwhile, MISC and Petronas Chemicals slid 0.13 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively, while RHB Capital rose by 0.17 percent.U.S. financial news was generally positive, with significant average gains, despite a very slight decline in the Dow. Notably, the NASDAQ made a major leap, growing by 1.68 percent, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.74 percent. These jumps seemed to align with the release of the Treasury Department’s auction results of $22 billion in 30-year bonds.In economic news, the Labor Department reported that producer prices in March matched estimates. Conversely, concerns over the Federal Reserve’s potential prolonging of high-interest rates led to a decrease in crude oil prices, departing from five-month highs. Specifically, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May concluded with a $1.19 decrease at $85.02 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com