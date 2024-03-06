The latest data on gasoline inventories in the United States shows a significant decrease, indicating a surge in demand. According to the most recent update on March 6, 2024, gasoline inventories have dropped by 4.46 million barrels, surpassing the previous indicator’s decrease of 2.832 million barrels. This substantial reduction suggests that consumers are using more gasoline, possibly due to increased travel or economic activities. The trend of dwindling gasoline inventories could lead to higher prices at the pump if demand continues to outpace supply. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future inventory reports to assess the impact on the energy market and overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com