Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) has released its earnings report for the first quarter:- **Earnings**: The company reported a net loss of $9.5 million for Q1, a significant decline compared to the $3.3 million loss reported during the same period last year.- **Earnings Per Share (EPS)**: The EPS stood at -$0.61 for Q1, down from -$0.20 in the previous year’s corresponding period. Adjusted for certain items, the adjusted earnings were -$12.4 million or -$0.80 per share.- **Analyst Projections**: Analysts had anticipated an adjusted EPS of -$0.62.- **Revenue**: Red Robin garnered $388.5 million in revenue for Q1, a decrease from the $417.8 million reported in the same quarter last year.- **Guidance**: The company has provided full-year revenue guidance, projecting between $1.25 billion and $1.275 billion.These results reflect the financial challenges and adjustments Red Robin is navigating as it moves forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com