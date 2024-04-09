The latest data update on April 9, 2024, reveals that the Redbook indicator in the United States has shown a rise to 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. This marks a slight increase from the previous figure of 5.2%. The Redbook indicator is a key measure of the performance of the retail sector in the country.The comparison period provided for this data is year-over-year, which means the current 5.4% figure represents the change in the retail sector performance for the same month this year compared to the same month a year ago. The data indicates a positive trend in the retail sector, showcasing growth in consumer spending and economic activity. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future updates to gauge the sustainability of this upward trajectory in the U.S. retail industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com