Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) announced on Wednesday that the European Commission has approved Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults suffering from uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) characterized by elevated blood eosinophils.Dupixent has now become the first-ever targeted therapy approved in the European Union for individuals with COPD, a respiratory condition. The European Commission is the inaugural regulatory authority worldwide to sanction Dupixent for adults with this specific COPD classification. The companies revealed that additional regulatory submissions are under review in various countries, including the United States, China, and Japan.This EU approval stems from the results of two landmark Phase 3 trials, BOREAS and NOTUS. The data demonstrated that Dupixent significantly reduced exacerbations, enhanced lung function, and improved health-related quality of life metrics.Safety outcomes from both trials generally aligned with Dupixent's known safety profile in its other approved indications.Regeneron and Sanofi stated that the approval applies to patients currently receiving a combination of an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), a long-acting beta2-agonist (LABA), and a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), or a combination of a LABA and LAMA if ICS is deemed unsuitable.Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer at Sanofi, commented, "With today's approval of Dupixent, we have the potential to transform the treatment landscape for the more than 200,000 patients across the EU living with uncontrolled COPD characterized by elevated blood eosinophils. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with regulators globally to introduce this novel therapeutic approach to patients in additional countries."This latest approval marks the sixth approved indication for Dupixent in the European Union and the seventh globally.