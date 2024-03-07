REGENXBIO Inc., a biotechnology firm specializing in gene therapy, recently announced that it has set the price for an enlarged public offering of approximately 4.57 million shares of its common stock at $23.00 per share. Moreover, the company has also priced roughly 1.52 million pre-funded warrants at $22.9999 per warrant. These prices were set prior to the subtraction of underwriting discounts and commissions.The firm anticipates that the gross earnings from this offering will be around $140 million. The closing of this offering, slated for March 11, is subject to standard closing conditions. Alongside this, REGENXBIO has provided the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an extra 913,050 shares of common stock at the public offering price.Simultaneously, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays, and Stifel are participating in this offering as the joint book-running managers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com