Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), a company specializing in microRNA-targeted medicines, announced on Thursday the promotion of Rekha Garg to Chief Medical Officer, effective May 16. Previously, Garg held the position of Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Regulatory at the company.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- U.S. Industrial Production Comes In Flat In April - May 16, 2024
- Regulus Promotes Rekha Garg As Chief Medical Officer - May 16, 2024
- Ventyx Biosciences Appoints Moore As COO - May 16, 2024