Relief Rally Fizzles As Markets Fret Again Over Fed Fury

Relief Rally Fizzles As Markets Fret Again Over Fed Fury

The euphoria of a Fed action on expected lines vanished from global markets amidst renewed fears of an aggressive action by the Fed to tame persistent inflation.

Asian and European stock markets tracked the Wall Street’s massive losses on Thursday. Wall Street futures are also trading in negative territory. The Dollar Index has retreated modestly. Bond yields continued to increase to reflect the increased cost of borrowing. Crude prices continued to surge amidst supply concerns ignited by the E.U.’s proposed ban on Russian oil. Gold is trading in mild positive territory. Cryptocurrencies tumbled again.

Markets are awaiting April’s Nonfarm Payrolls data, due Friday, to gauge the achievement on the Fed’s maximum employment goal and to assess the impact thereof on the Fed’s interest rate lift off plan.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,918.00, down 0.30%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,133.10 down 0.51%
Germany’s DAX at 13,731.78, down 1.23%
U.K.’s FTSE 100 at 7,440.10, down 0.84%
France’s CAC 40 at 6,281.07, down 1.37%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,645.75, down 1.38%
Japan’s Nikkei 225 at 27,003.56, up 0.69%
Australia’s S&P ASX 200 at 7,205.60, down 2.16%
China’s Shanghai Composite at 3,001.56, down 2.16%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng at 20,001.96, down 3.81%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0556, up 0.15%
GBPUSD at 1.2334 down 0.24%
USDJPY at 130.40, up 0.21%
AUDUSD at 0.7086, down 0.35%
USDCAD at 1.2850, up 0.14%
Dollar Index at 103.53, down 0.21%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.073%, up 0.16%
Germany at 1.0755%, up 3.12%
France at 1.592%, up 1.60%
U.K. at 1.9555%, down 0.43%
Japan at 0.238%, down 0.83%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $110.03, up 1.63%
Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $112.76, up 1.68%
Gold Futures (Jun) at $1,881.63, up 0.32%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $36,266.28, down 8.16%
Ethereum at $2,722.81, down 6.89%
BNB at $378.69, down 5.16%
XRP at $0.6048, down 5.25%
Solana at $82.54, down 10.86%

