Renasant Corporation (RNST) announced on Tuesday that it has finalized the sale of Renasant Insurance, Inc.’s assets to Sunstar Insurance Group, LLC, effective July 1, 2024.Following this acquisition, Renasant Insurance will operate under the new name “Sunstar Insurance Services.” All existing Renasant Insurance leadership and staff members will be integrated into Sunstar, with no changes to the current locations of Renasant Insurance offices, which will continue their operations as usual.”This transaction is a significant opportunity for both our customers and employees,” stated Mitch Waycaster, CEO of Renasant. “By merging with Sunstar, our insurance clients will gain access to a broader array of products and services, while our employees will benefit from Sunstar’s specialized resources and industry expertise.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com