Stocks have sharply declined during Tuesday's trading, continuing the downward trend observed in the previous session. All the major indices have made significant downward movements, with the Dow and the S&P 500 falling further from their record closing highs last Thursday.At the moment, all the significant indices are still in the red, even though they have moved up slightly from their session lows. The Dow has declined by 413.36 points, equivalent to 1.0 percent, putting it at 39,153.49. The Nasdaq is down 239.08 points or 1.5 percent at 16,157.75, while the S&P 500 has dropped by 53.83 points, equivalent to 1.0 percent, standing at 5,189.94.This sell-off in Wall Street is partially a reaction to fresh uncertainties about interest rates in the future as traders analyze recent US economic data. The influential inflation data released last Friday, along with Monday's surprisingly positive manufacturing data, have created questions about whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates in June.The treasury yields surged in response to Monday's data and have climbed higher today, with the yield on the key 10-year note hitting a four-month high. While the FedWatch Tool by CME Group currently shows a 56.3 percent chance of the Fed reducing rates by a quarter point in June, it's down from 63.8 percent a week ago.Traders might also be using this opportunity to cash out and profit from the market's recent strength, especially before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on Wednesday and the release of the monthly jobs report on Friday.On the American economic front, the Commerce Department reported a significant bounce-back in factory orders during February. According to the report, factory orders increased by 1.4 percent in February, after a revised drop of 3.8 percent in January. Economists had predicted a 1.0 percent rise, in comparison to the initially reported 3.6 percent drop for the previous month.In sector news, airline stocks are giving up the significant ground they made on Monday, resulting in a 2.8 percent plunge in the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Housing stocks are also demonstrating considerable weakness, as shown by the 2.7 percent drop in the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. The networking sector also experienced a significant decline as evidenced by the NYSE Arca Networking Index's 2.5 percent drop. Simultaneously, semiconductor, computer hardware, and healthcare stocks have seen considerable declines, while oil service stocks appear to be resisting the general downward trend.In overseas trading, the stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region have displayed varying performances on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index declined slightly by 0.1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose marginally by 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw a strong surge of 2.4 percent.On the other hand, all the major European markets have declined. The German DAX Index has dropped by 1.0 percent, the French CAC 40 Index by 0.9 percent, and the UK's FTSE 100 Index by 0.1 percent.In the bond market, treasuries are continuing their downward trend from the previous session. Consequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, has risen by 4.4 basis points, standing at 4.373 percent.