The Singapore stock market experienced a rebound on Thursday, following a downturn that interrupted a three-day winning streak in which it had accumulated nearly 25 points, or 0.6%. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,320-point threshold, although it might decline again on Friday.The global outlook for Asian markets appears weak, with persistent concerns over potential interest rate hikes. European markets were mixed and flat, while U.S. stocks declined, suggesting that Asian markets may follow the downward trend.On Thursday, the Straits Times Index (STI) finished modestly higher, driven by gains in financial shares and mixed performances from property and industrial stocks. The index increased by 14.72 points, or 0.45%, to reach the daily high of 3,322.62, after trading as low as 3,297.56.Key movements among active stocks included:- CapitaLand Investment fell by 1.12%- City Developments rose by 1.03%- Comfort DelGro decreased by 0.72%- DBS Group increased by 0.48%- Genting Singapore and Jardine Cycle both added 0.55%- Hongkong Land dropped by 0.58%- Keppel DC REIT surged by 1.69%- Keppel Ltd declined by 0.74%- Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust dropped by 1.60%- Mapletree Logistics Trust increased by 0.73%- Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose by 0.76%- SATS fell by 0.39%- Seatrium Limited climbed by 1.28%- SembCorp Industries dropped by 0.19%- Singapore Technologies Engineering spiked by 1.46%- SingTel increased by 0.42%- Thai Beverage surged by 3.00%- Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skyrocketed by 5.71%Other stocks such as Wilmar International, Yangzijiang Financial, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Logistics, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, and Emperador remained unchanged.Wall Street provided a weak lead with major indices opening mixed on Thursday but falling significantly as the session progressed. The Dow plunged by 605.78 points, or 1.53%, to finish at 39,065.26. The NASDAQ dropped by 65.51 points, or 0.39%, to close at 16,736.03, and the S&P 500 lost 39.17 points, or 0.74%, to end at 5,267.84.Initial strength was observed on Wall Street due to a rally in tech stocks, buoyed by strong quarterly results from Nvidia (NVDA). However, the broader market struggled with ongoing concerns about interest rates following Wednesday’s hawkish Federal Reserve minutes. Further adding to these concerns were Labor Department figures showing that first-time unemployment claims in the U.S. fell more than expected last week.Oil futures saw a fourth consecutive decline on Thursday amid concerns over demand and an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell by $0.70, or 0.9%, to $76.87 a barrel.Looking closer to home, Singapore is set to release April figures for industrial production later today. In March, production had decreased by 16.0% month-on-month and 9.2% year-on-year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com