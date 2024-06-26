Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) announced on Wednesday promising initial results from its ongoing Minotaur trial, which is evaluating the combination of lunresertib and Folfiri in patients with advanced solid tumors.The trial demonstrated an overall response rate of 18.2% across various tumor types among heavily pretreated patients, with a clinical benefit rate of 51.5%.According to the biotechnology company, the primary goals of the trial were to assess safety and tolerability, and to establish the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule. Secondary objectives included pharmacokinetics, early evidence of anti-tumor activity, pharmacodynamics, and monitoring of circulating tumor DNA.Maria Koehler, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Repare, remarked, “The encouraging tolerability and early antitumor efficacy data, along with the potential extended duration of treatment benefit from the combination of lunresertib and Folfiri in this heavily pretreated patient population, justify further development in a randomized Phase 2 study.”As of now, Repare’s stock is trading at $3.32 on the Nasdaq, reflecting a decline of 2.63%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com