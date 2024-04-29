Repertoire Immune Medicines announced a strategic alliance with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) on Monday. The partnership aims to develop vaccines to treat up to three autoimmune diseases.In accordance with the agreement, Repertoire will receive a $65 million immediate payment, and could potentially receive up to $1.8 billion on reaching certain milestones. It will also receive graduated royalties.Repertoire plans to use its proprietary DECODE discovery platform to develop vaccine candidates. Meanwhile, BMS will be in charge of clinical development, regulatory affairs, and product commercialization.CEO of Repertoire and Executive Partner of Flagship Pioneering, Torben Straight Nissen, commented on the collaboration: “This collaboration allows us to serve patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by transforming our DECODE findings into potentially life-changing medicines that address the root cause of their disease.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com