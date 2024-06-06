Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) announced on Thursday promising results from the primary analysis of the IGNYTE clinical trial, which tested the combination of RP1 and nivolumab in patients with melanoma that did not respond to anti-PD1 treatments. Following this announcement, the company’s stock surged by 25%.The clinical trial encompassed 140 participants with anti-PD1 resistant melanoma. The primary data disclosed an overall response rate of 33.6% at the 12-month evaluation point.The combination therapy of RP1 and nivolumab has been generally well-tolerated. The majority of side effects were mild to moderate, classified as Grade 1-2, and were of the constitutional type.Moreover, Replimune plans to submit a Biologics License Application in the latter part of 2024, with preparations underway for a commercial launch the following year.Currently, REPL’s stock is trading at $6.99, representing a 25.68% increase on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com