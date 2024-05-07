The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has announced that it will maintain its official cash rate at 4.35% following its latest monetary policy meeting in May. This decision comes after the previous indicator was also held steady at 4.35% since March 2024. The RBA’s choice to keep rates unchanged reflects its cautious approach amid global economic uncertainties and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.The decision to hold rates steady was widely anticipated by analysts, as the RBA aims to support economic recovery while keeping inflation and unemployment in check. The central bank’s decision to maintain the current interest rate signals its commitment to stability and gradual economic growth. The RBA will continue to monitor domestic and international economic developments closely to assess the need for any future adjustments to monetary policy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com