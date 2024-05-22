On May 22, 2024, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced its decision to maintain the official cash rate at 5.50%, in line with analysts’ expectations. This decision marks the continuation of the bank’s current monetary policy stance, as the rate has been held at this level since its last review.RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr emphasized that while the domestic economy is showing signs of stability, the global economic environment remains uncertain, prompting the need for cautious and measured policy actions. “Our goal is to ensure price stability and to support maximum sustainable employment,” Orr stated. “Given the present conditions, maintaining the rate at 5.50% is deemed appropriate.”Market reactions were largely muted, as the decision matched predictions, and investors seemed prepared for the steadying hand of the RBNZ. Moving forward, economic observers will closely monitor upcoming data releases to gauge any shifts in the central bank’s policy direction in response to both local and international economic developments.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com