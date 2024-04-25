ResMed Inc. (RMD), a maker of medical equipment, recently posted solid earnings for its third quarter that showed a significant increase from the same period last year, surpassing analysts’ expectations. The company’s net income came in at $300.5 million, or $2.04 per share, compared to $232.5 million, or $1.58 per share, from the previous year’s third quarter.After eliminating one-time items, ResMed’s adjusted earnings were reported at $314.4 million, or $2.13 per share. The general consensus among market analysts, based on information compiled by Thomson Reuters, predicted the company would net earnings of $1.91 per share. It is important to note that these calculations often do not take into account any special or unusual items on the company’s balance sheet.Furthermore, ResMed’s revenue increased by 7.2%, from $1.117 billion in the previous year to a current quarterly total of $1.197 billion. To summarize, here is a quick glance at ResMed’s third quarter earnings (following the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles):- Earnings (Q3): $300.5 million, a significant increase from $232.5 million last year.- Earnings per share (Q3): $2.04, up from $1.58 last year.- Quarterly Revenue: $1.197 billion, up from $1.117 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com