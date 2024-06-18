In a sign of stabilizing consumer activity, U.S. retail sales excluding gasoline and autos saw a modest increase in May 2024, according to newly released data on June 18, 2024. The current indicator has risen to 0.1%, up from a slight decline of -0.1% in April 2024, marking a noticeable shift from the previous month’s performance.This positive change comes despite broader economic uncertainties and underscores a renewed consumer confidence in the American market. While April’s figure represented a contraction, the incremental growth in May suggests that consumer spending is beginning to rebound as they navigate through fluctuating economic conditions.Economists will be closely monitoring upcoming months to determine if this modest uptick is a precursor to sustained economic recovery or merely a temporary blip in consumer spending patterns. For now, the data offers a glimmer of hope that retail activity, excluding the often volatile sectors of gasoline and automobile sales, may be on a path to gradual improvement.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com