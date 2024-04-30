According to the latest data released on 30 April 2024, retail sales in Chile have shown a decrease in the year-over-year comparison. The previous indicator stood at 3.9%, but the current indicator dropped to 0.7%. The year-over-year comparison, which compares the change for the provided month to the same month a year ago, indicates a decline in retail sales performance. This shift suggests a slowdown in consumer spending in Chile over the past year. As the country navigates economic challenges, monitoring retail sales trends will be crucial for assessing the overall health of the economy and consumer confidence in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com