In February 2024, retail sales in China experienced a decline, with the indicator dropping to 5.5% compared to the previous year. This marks a decrease from the 7.4% recorded in December 2023. The data was updated on 18th March 2024, reflecting a significant shift in consumer spending patterns in the country.The Year-over-Year comparison indicates a noticeable slowdown in retail sales growth, highlighting potential challenges in the Chinese economy. As consumer behavior continues to evolve, it will be crucial to monitor how this trend impacts overall economic performance in the coming months. Stay tuned for further updates on China's retail sector as more data becomes available.