TALLINN, June 28, 2024 – Retail sales in Estonia have continued their downward trajectory, with the latest data indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.00% for the most recent period. This follows a previous decline of 3.00%, highlighting a worsening trend in the sector.The updated figures, released today, underscore the challenges faced by Estonian retailers. The comparison involves the change in retail sales for the provided month against the same month a year ago. The prior month's comparison also showcased a troublesome 3.00% drop from the same period the previous year, suggesting that consumer spending has yet to recover.Economic experts are closely monitoring these figures, as prolonged negative performance in retail sales can have broader implications for the country's economic health. Factors behind the decline may include reduced consumer confidence, rising costs of living, and potential impacts from broader European economic trends.